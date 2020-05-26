I-TEAM: Cleveland police officer investigated for video postings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM now has started asking hard questions about videos posted online by a Cleveland police officer that have become the focus of an internal investigation.

On one video, the officer shows off sexually suggestive dance moves while in uniform.

On the other video, that same officer records a racy conversation in what appears to be a staged or fake traffic stop.

The officer can be heard saying, “You ain’t got no drugs? Shoot. I know a lot of people with drugs.”

And then, “You ain’t selling drugs? You selling [sex]? Oh. How much, $40? I think I got $40 for you.”

The officer is assigned to patrol in the fifth district on the east side.

Multiple sources tell us the videos were posted on social media. And, if they seem outrageous to you, some officers privately turned to the I-TEAM disgusted.

At one point in the video, you can also hear the officer say, “I was gonna let you all go, but you gotta give me a $1,000.”

When we went inside fifth district headquarters, an officer at the door told us we’d have to speak with the department’s integrity control unit.

Cleveland police can’t just post whatever they want online. The I-TEAM has reported before the police department has had a social media policy in place for nearly a decade. In short, officers can’t post anything that would make the badge look bad. Nothing obscene or sexually explicit either.

We also went to the Black Shield Police Association, a minority officer’s group.

“We don’t want one incident to define a whole career,” said Sgt. Vincent Montague with Black Shield. “[But] as an officer, you are an officer 24-7.”

Montague said the Black Shield is now offering counseling to the officer in the videos. Police say she’s been on the force since 2018.

“When there’s an officer that’s new on the job, there are retired and older officers that mentor them and guide them along the way,” Montague told us.

The Cleveland Police Union says it’s reviewing the matter. FOX 8 is not identifying the officer until any internal charges are filed. That could lead to departmental discipline. The officer did not return a message after we tried contacting her.

While Cleveland police has had a social media policy in place for a long time, we’ve learned, not long ago, it was also updated.