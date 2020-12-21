I-TEAM: Cleveland police officer fired after use of force investigations

CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland police officer has been fired in connection with allegations of use of force on duty.
Monday, the city fired officer John Petkac.
Police union president Jeff Follmer reacted by wondering why the action was taken during the week of Christmas when the investigations began some time ago.
“We are going to appeal this, definitely,” Follmer said. “This officer should have never been terminated. This investigation has been going on for two years and then he gets fired five days before Christmas. It’s not right.”
Multiple sources say one of the incidents involved the arrest of a suspect wanted in a crime who’d hid in a garbage can.
More details were not immediately available. We are working to find out more.
