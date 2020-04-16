I-TEAM: Cleveland police officer criminally charged after allegedly chasing man with gun

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned a Cleveland police officer is facing a criminal charge after she allegedly chased a man with a gun and told him she hopes he dies.

On Thursday, Jalisse Jones, 23, was charged with aggravated menacing, which is a misdemeanor.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, she is accused of going to the man’s house on April 3, showing her gun and then chasing him while holding the firearm. The complaint also states that she sent him an audio message from her cellphone saying she hopes he dies.

Cleveland police union president Jeff Follmer says Jones was issued a summons and will appear before a judge soon.

He said he did not want to discuss the details of the case at this time. He added she is a good officer and will have her day in court.