I-TEAM: Cleveland police investigating fatal shooting of elderly woman

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of an elderly woman found in her home on the city’s southeast side.

Sources close to the case say relatives went to check on her Saturday morning and found her unresponsive. A bullet hole was found in a window of the home.

No arrests have been made, but homicide detectives were on scene at the home located on Manor.

Anyone with information on the case should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

