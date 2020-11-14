I-TEAM: Cleveland police investigating fatal shooting of elderly woman

I-Team

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Contact the I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The I-TEAM has learned Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of an elderly woman found in her home on the city’s southeast side. 

Sources close to the case say relatives went to check on her Saturday morning and found her unresponsive. A bullet hole was found in a window of the home.  

No arrests have been made, but homicide detectives were on scene at the home located on Manor.

Anyone with information on the case should call Cleveland police at 216-623-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News