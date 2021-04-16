Cleveland police bodycam adds to growing investigation of teen carjackers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team sheds new light on a growing investigation into teen carjackers terrorizing your streets.

And, we’ve found this comes with new charges. Plus, a push to have the teens tried in adult court where they could face more punishment.

Cleveland police body camera video shows a bust through the eyes of officers on the ground. Part of a recent operation with a police chopper crew in the sky. Taking down a teen believed tied to a carjacking ring.

The video shows officers scrambling out of patrol cars, running after suspects and even jumping over fences to make arrests.

And, you also see how kids wanted for a violent crime spree were suddenly worried about their own safety as police handcuffed them.

One suspect kept repeating, “Please don’t hurt me. Please don’t hurt me. Please don’t hurt me.”

The operation began with a crew in a police helicopter following a stolen car. The suspects, ultimately, got out and ran from that car.

At that scene, three teens were arrested including a 14-year-old.

“He’s turning around. You’re right behind him. That’s him.”

Investigators say the teens could be to blame for three-dozen carjackings and other crimes. One of those, an attack on a food delivery driver that left him shot and wounded.

Meantime, the I-Team has been keeping an eye on the carjacking cases in juvenile court.

Prosecutors, at first, just filed a few charges. Now, we see they’ve added more.

And, Cuyahoga County prosecutors have filed motions to get the cases for the first kids arrested moved to adult court.

We also spoke to the father of a man carjacked and hurt in Tremont. He and his family are watching all of this and waiting for charges in this case, too.

He said, “We want to see some justice out of this. My understanding is they have very good evidence. I put in a weekly call to find out what is the status.”

So, cases are piling up. And, the new video shows the first steps toward taking back your streets from suspected kid criminals.

They’re all still locked up in the Cuyahoga County Detention Center. And, they all go back to court for another hearing next month.