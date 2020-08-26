I-TEAM: Cleveland officers punished following slow speed chase with teens

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has now obtained video of police busting teens after a chase as slow as three miles an hour, and we also learned the officers involved just got punished.

Cleveland City Hall just released video to the I-TEAM from a police chase last winter that ended on I-90 at walking speed. Cleveland officers stopped six kids in a stolen car, then tied them to dozens of crimes. But now, months later, four officers have been hit with internal discipline.

The I-TEAM reviewed police discipline records showing four officers punished for improper procedure and getting into a car chase without permission. One officer got suspended for two days without pa and three were given written reprimands.

That takes us back to how this all started.

The police video shows officers starting to follow a car that had been stolen.

A supervisor can be heard on police radio saying, “If it’s not stopping, you are not authorized to pursue.”

Generally, under department rules, Cleveland police are not allowed to chase stolen cars.

But this time officers had word the On-Star GPS system would be automatically shutting down the car. So, the stolen car started to speed off. Then, it started shutting down.

At one point, an officer can be heard saying, “Doing about 70.”

A supervisor then said officers should not chase for a stolen car.

The patrolman responded by saying the vehicle was slowing down.

And even as the car slowed to less than ten miles an hour, that police supervisor discussed calling off the chase.

He said, “But, if it gets off the freeway at creeping speed, we’re gonna have to terminate it.”

To that, an officer answered, “We just can’t leave this car here. It’s unsafe going 3 miles an hour on the freeway.”

The Cleveland Police Union president spoke to the I-TEAM about the discipline.

“These officers work in real-time,” said Jeff Follmer.

He added that officers understand the rules to limit car chases but again, this time, a GPS system was shutting down the stolen car.

“You gotta make adjustments. And, that’s what happened, and the end result was these juveniles were arrested,” said Follmer.

The video shows during the arrest of the kids police found one was just 13 years old.

After the arrest, the officers ended up having to give the kids rides home. Ultimately, they faced charges for dozens of crimes in the city and the suburbs.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said so far, one teen has been sent to a juvenile facility for his crimes, three teens got probation, and two suspects are now on the run.

Prosecutors point out that the probation sentences also include community service and other terms such as restitution for the stolen car.

