I-TEAM: Cleveland homicide detective suspended, union president says they will appeal

CLEVELAND (WJW) – New developments in the case of a Cleveland homicide detective in trouble with the law, the case first revealed last June by the Fox 8 I-Team.

Detective Daniel Lentz, plead no contest to a disorderly conduct charge in the fall and has now been suspended by the police department for 20 days.

Police Union President Jeff Follmer says they will appeal the suspension.

Lentz was initially facing a felonious assault charge for a domestic incident.

Court records stated the victim, Lentz’s adult daughter, alleged he “stopped her from leaving his house, became physically violent, put his arm around her neck and slammed her to the ground.”

Records say the victim suffered a “fractured right wrist.”

“He is a great detective and should have never been charged administratively the way he was,” Follmer told the I-Team Wednesday. “They took him off the street for almost one year.”