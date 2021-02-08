I-TEAM: Cleveland Heights police looking for help with unsolved murder

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Heights police need your help with an unsolved homicide that happened in September 2018.

Police tell the FOX 8 I-TEAM that Khalil Woods, 36, was shot in the 1600 block of Coventry around 8:45 p.m. on September 30.

“No one deserves to be shot this way and killed,” said Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg. “So, we would like someone to come forward and give us some information on who may have done this. “

Police say Woods, who was shot in the shoulder area, died at the hospital.

“It was a nice fall evening and there was a lot of pedestrian traffic in the neighborhood,” said Detective Greg Jakomin. “It is our belief that someone who was out and about that night saw something or may have some information that could lead us to an arrest.”

Police do not have a motive for the shooting.

“Mr. Woods was gunned down in front of a residence,” Jakomin said. “The person that did this is still out there. We want to find the person, so the family of the victim can get some closure and some justice. “

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Cleveland Heights detectives at 216-291-5010 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County 216-252-7463.