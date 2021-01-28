I-Team: Clerk working for Chagrin Falls accused of stealing more than $200K from building and utilities departments

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a clerk working for Chagrin Falls was indicted by Cuyahoga County prosecutors, accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the building and utilities department over span of 20 years.

The I-Team found Debbie Bosworth, a clerk in the building and utilities departments, is accused of falsifying reports to hide it.

According to the court docket, Bosworth has been indicted on charges of theft in office, tampering with records, and money laundering prohibitions.

She’s due in court March 1.