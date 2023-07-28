CLEVELAND (WJW) — New Cleveland police recruits graduated on Friday to help take back your streets, but the I-Team has found a lot more help is needed with crime in the city raging.

An I-Team camera captured the new officers marching to graduation, and it looked impressive. But the group included only 11 new officers.

In the meantime, the force is short hundreds of cops.

We’ve seen violence in the neighborhoods and downtown often, with people left waiting for police to arrive. Still, the platoon leader of the new rookies thinks he can make a difference.

“Instead of talking about change, I want to be the change. It’s as simple as that,” said Isiah Johnson.

This week, a man on the east side showed us gunfire that ripped into a child’s room. He said that he waited and waited for police.

The same night, not far away, a group of teens beat a man then fired shots. They showed no fear of police, and we saw no police at the scene. So, the new group of officers is needed desperately.

Every month, the I-Team sees a list of Cleveland officers leaving the force. In June, five retired but 16 simply resigned. They quit the Cleveland police force to go and get other jobs. In just the past several months, Cleveland has already lost about as many officers as the city has often lost in entire years.

“It’s a challenge that we have as law enforcement professionals,” Chief Wayne Drummond said at the graduation ceremony.

The new recruits are graduating at a time when police nationwide have trouble attracting officers.

Cleveland officers have complained about pay, policies and oversight by the federal government and citizens’ groups.

In fact, the next class of recruits includes just nine officers, fewer than the new group now joining the force.

The rookies said they’re eager to hit the streets and serve the public, but they will now go through some on-the-job training before handling 911 calls by themselves.