I-TEAM: City response to Cleveland EMS worker’s positive coronavirus test

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The City of Cleveland has finally responded to FOX 8 I-TEAM's inquiries about what will be done at a fire station where the first city EMS worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

This week, we revealed a Cleveland EMS worker tested positive for COVID-19, so we wondered about that employee’s co-workers and the EMS base.

A spokesperson has now released a statement saying, in part,

“…the City has increased cleaning and sanitization protocols at all of our facilities. EMS/fire stations have always had strict cleaning protocols in place due to the nature of their business, and these are still being followed. We have, and will continue to, adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Ohio Department of Health guidelines.”

Meantime, an email sent out by the union said,

“We will also notify the members of the base that a member is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. This will be done as a reminder to clean daily points of multiple contact (door handles, steering wheels, monitors, the squad surfaces and base materials) thoroughly before and after each shift. We also remind members to wear the PPE (eye protection, mask, and gown) as described and recommended from the Division and Medical Director.”

The email also said the union will “…gather a list of the partners that the member has worked with and notify them individually of that positive test and advise them to monitor themselves for symptoms. We will work with the Division and Medical Director to determine, based on symptoms and contact with the original member, who should be tested.”

The City of Cleveland has refused to directly acknowledge an EMS worker has tested positive citing confidentiality.

Meantime, other local cities including Fairview Park, Kent and Akron have openly announced they’ve had first responders infected with the virus.

This week the I-TEAM also revealed how Cleveland EMS and many other area rescue squads have stepped up cleaning of ambulances to help prevent patients from picking up the virus from any previous patients.