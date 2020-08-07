I-TEAM: City of Cleveland paying big bucks for advice on recycling program

CLEVELAND (WJW ) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found a lot more of your money getting spent on the City of Cleveland’s recycling program, money going to fix it after we revealed all of your recycling is going to a landfill.

The I-TEAM has obtained a contract for a consultant to review Cleveland’s recycling program, and that firm will be paid at some eye-popping hourly rates.

A principal consultant will earn $205 an hour.

A senior manager for the consultant will collect $185 an hour.

The city will even pay $90 an hour for office services.

In all, the City of Cleveland could pay up to $128,400.

This comes as City Hall sources have told the I-TEAM the city is also still spending millions for special crews and trucks to collect what you put out for recycling. Waste including bottles and cans and plastic.

An I-TEAM camera this week found those special trucks are in fact collecting the recycling materials even though it all goes to the dump with the rest of your trash.

Taxpayers have lost patience.

Months ago, the I-TEAM exposed all city recycling going to a landfill. A city contract ended. That contract provided for a company to take recycling away, and when the contract ran out, City Hall kept that a secret until the I-TEAM uncovered it.

Going way back more than a year ago, the I-TEAM found ‘most’ recycling picked up in Cleveland was already going to the dump since it had too much regular trash mixed in with it.

At a recent Council meeting, one of Cleveland’s top administrators promised City Hall will get this right.

How? We also contacted the consulting firm just hired, and the firm wouldn’t discuss the project other than to say work is just beginning.

So, no telling when anything will change on your streets. The consultant has a year to do something about the Cleveland recycling program.

During that time you’ll be paying that consultant hundreds of dollars an hour, and you’ll keep paying big bucks, too, just to have your bottles cans and plastic go to the dump.

