I-Team: Charges filed after police bust large party in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Charges were filed against three people after police broke up a large house party on Oxford in Cleveland Heights early Monday morning.

The three are facing misdemeanor charges of violating the state health orders, and disorderly conduct.

Governor Mike DeWine has issued a stay-at-home order, which limits gatherings to 10 or less people. The order is designed to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Police went to the home after receiving a 911 call.

“I am on Oxford now and there is a couple of women screaming at each other,” a man can be heard telling a 911 dispatcher around 3 a.m. April 13. “There is a lot of cars on that street, there must be something going on.”

When police arrived, they found several people outside as well as inside the home.

“I just counted 10 leaving,” an officer can be heard on his body camera video.

Police then ordered everyone out of the house.

Officers say close to 30 people were inside the home.

Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg says officers also broke up another large party at the same home on Saturday.

“The problem is that having that many people inside a single family home makes it impossible to practice social distancing,” the chief said. “You are basically on top of one another and this is how the coronavirus can be spread.”

The three are scheduled to appear in court in the next few weeks.