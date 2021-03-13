I-Team: Bouncer, customer killed in shooting at Parma bar

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed from multiple sources two people were shot and killed outside a Parma sports bar early Saturday morning.

FOX 8 has confirmed a bouncer and a customer were killed.

It happened in the parking lot of Rookie’s Sports Bar and Grill located on Pearl Rd.

Parma police are investigating.

On the bar’s Facebook page, the business says the Parma location will be closed until further notice.

We will update this story as more information comes in and the investigation advances.