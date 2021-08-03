Watch: Bodycam video shows man pull gun on Euclid officers

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid Police body camera video just released to the FOX 8 I-TEAM shows what happened when a man suddenly pulled a gun from his pocket in front of local police officers.

The incident happened Thursday in Euclid.

“The officers were on patrol when they noticed the man had a gun in his pant pocket,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

The officers stopped the cruiser to question the man and he pulled the gun out of his pocket.

“Could you imagine standing three to four feet away from a person that pulls a pistol out of the pocket and you are standing right there? This could have ended very badly,” said Captain Mitch Houser.

The one officer can be heard on body camera video saying he almost shot the suspect.

The suspect, who does not have a license to carry a firearm, dropped the gun quickly. Officers were able to arrest him and he now faces a gun charge.

No injuries were reported.



“Oh, this could have absolutely been a situation where someone was going to get shot,” Houser said. “I am so proud of our officers for the restraint they showed and the professionalism displayed. They were able to arrest this person with no one getting hurt.“



The chief added that officers have seen an increase in these types of incidents.

“We have seen a steady increase over the last several years,” the chief said. “I have been with this police department going on 26 years and I have never seen this many firearms and it just seems to just continually increase.”