I-Team: Body cam footage shows baggage claim brawl at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive video showing a brawl in the middle of Cleveland Hopkins International Airport involving a group of women.

Cleveland police video shows officers called to trouble at the terminal in baggage claim.

The first officer to get there can be heard calling for another officer as a woman rushes past him to confront a bunch of other women.

As the first officer tries to separate everyone, he can be heard saying, “Put the knife down. Put the knife down.”

And as one woman takes her coat off and squares off to fight, mumbling about more trouble, the officer says, “No, there’s not gonna be nothing.”

It happened weeks ago, and the video has now been released to the I-Team.

A witness told police, trouble started on a flight from Atlanta to Cleveland with the group and one woman at odds.

The witness said, “Some of the girls that was sitting behind me was taunting her before the plane landed. Still up in the air. Then, I heard the girl behind me saying, ‘I’m gonna —- her up when we get off this plane.’”

The video shows, even after another officer showed up on scene, the women didn’t care. In fact, one in the group got up in the face of an officer and challenged him to do something.

Things finally settled down, and police filed disorderly conduct charges against six women. The woman listed as the victim on the police report was also charged. Those cases are now moving through Cleveland Municipal Court.

