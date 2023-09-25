BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a lawsuit has been settled surrounding hazing by a Berea high school football team.

The school district is not saying how it was resolved. A lawyer for a teen victim also won’t say how. But an agreement has been worked out in federal court.

Back in 2019, the I-Team revealed an investigation into violent hazing at a camp for the Berea-Midpark High School football team.

Investigators charged four players with sexual assaults against 11 teammates.

Yet the I-Team also revealed the district did not take any action against the coaches.

The lawsuit was not filed until a victim in the case became an adult.

That suit argued the district should have done more to prevent what happened and that the district should have taken more action later.

Now, court records indicate the case has been worked out.

The school district issued a statement saying, “The dispute has been resolved to the mutual satisfaction of the parties.”

A spokesperson added, “There will be no further board action due to the manner in which the settlement was structured. The district will not be responding to additional requests for information.”

Just after the suit had been filed, Superintendent Tracy Wheeler issued a statement:

Our top priority is the health, safety, and well-being of our children. In June 2019, the Berea City School District took the matter seriously when administration learned of allegations of misconduct involving students. The district fully cooperated with law enforcement in its investigation and conducted our own thorough internal investigation. We have a process in place to handle any potential personnel and student violations of district policies, which outline the appropriate actions based on the facts of each situation. Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler