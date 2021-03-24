I-TEAM: Barley House to stay open, for now

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Court records show the Barley House, a popular club in Cleveland’s Warehouse District, can stay open for now as it fights an order from the state taking away its liquor license.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission had revoked the license effective at the close of business on Wednesday night.

(FOX 8 photo)

The Commission took action for repeated violations of state health orders tied to COVID-19.

However, the Barley House is appealing the punishment (as seen in the video up top), and lawyers asked a judge in Franklin Co. Court for permission to keep the Barley House open while fighting the punishment.

The commission agreed to allow that to happen as long as the Barley House follows liquor laws, follows health orders, limits the number of customers, and keeps plenty of staff members working.

A schedule listed on the court docket shows the appeal process may take a couple of more months to play out.