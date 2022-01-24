I-Team: Another mail carrier robbed, more victims of stolen mail

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found the case of a mail carrier robbed at gunpoint tying into a growing investigation involving thieves stealing your mail.

Saturday evening, just after dark, a man with a gun held up a letter carrier on East 196th Street in Euclid.

We’ve learned he stole only keys including one to get into those blue mail collection boxes.

Denise Williams told us, the mail carrier ran to her house for help after getting robbed.

Williams said, “She was ringing the bell. I’m like who’s ringing the bell like that? My husband opened the door, and she’s like, ‘I just got robbed.’”

Williams added, “So shook up, she couldn’t even describe the guy. She was like, ‘I was just trying to get away alive.’”

A postal service supervisor called 911.

The supervisor told a dispatcher, “Oh, my God, he said she was moving too slow, she better hurry up before he shoots her.”

A dispatcher asked, “OK what did he take?”

The supervisor answered, “The key that can open up the collection boxes.”

That is the kind of hold-up investigators have seen before.

Last month, the I-Team revealed crooks getting into mail collection boxes, taking off with mail, forging checks, and stealing big bucks from your bank accounts.

We first heard of it in Richmond Hts., Rocky River, and Parma.

Since then, more victims from throughout NE Ohio have contacted the I TEAM saying checks they had written had been stolen, altered and cashed. Some of their bank accounts were cleaned out.

Monday, Matt Ciavarelli said, “I realized it when I got an email from my bank. And, they sent me an email saying my checking account was down to zero.”

Not clear yet if what happened in Euclid is tied to all of the other break-ins of mailboxes and hold-ups of carriers.

Euclid Police have detectives investigating.

Postal inspectors say some police agencies have caught suspects although we’ve seen in most cases they have not.

In a statement, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service also said, “Regarding the recent blue box thefts in Northern Ohio, the Inspection Service is extremely confident in the direction of the investigation and appreciate the great cooperation and partnership with our local law enforcement partners. As an update on this matter, there have been several local arrests made recently and the federal investigation is still ongoing. Again, with this being another ongoing investigation, we cannot provide any further details in order to preserve the integrity of this case.” As always, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service asks the communities in which our HEROES of the postal service serve each and every day to help support and protect them by reporting any suspicious activity towards them to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service by calling 877-876-2455. This number can also be used to report any information related to the above referenced incidents.”

Late last year, a robber also stole keys from a mail carrier in Cleveland.

Denise Williams is happy she was home and able to help the victim in the latest case.

As for delivering after dark, the Postal Service says the “goal is finalize mail delivery during daylight hours.”

But, a variety of factors can affect delivery times.