I-TEAM: Another car crashes through a fence at Hopkins Airport without anyone noticing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found yet another car went through a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and once again airport security didn’t notice.

Last year, we revealed the same thing happened in a similar incident that was not noticed for hours.

So we’re asking how are airport authorities watching for trouble when you expect nothing less than the tightest security at Hopkins Airport?

In the wee hours of Wednesday morning, a car plowed through a fence surrounding the airfield near Grayton and Brookpark. Then, the driver smashed through the fence again to get out. And, records indicate no one noticed.

The I-TEAM tracked down Andrew Weston, the driver in the latest case, to find out what happened.

“A deer went out on the road,” said Weston.

He said the deer caused him to crash through the fence. Then he barreled back out through another section of the fence. And then he waited outside the fence for a tow truck.

Weston told us no one from the airport ever came out to him. He even saw a police officer pass by at one point.

We also noticed a security camera near where it happened.

The latest crash through the fence made the I-TEAM wonder what security improvements have been made since the case that made headlines last year.

Airport records show that crash did not set off any alarms. And, an airport worker found the hole in the fence by chance nearly 3 hours after the incident.

Cleveland Police said the driver in last year’s case was drunk, but we found the airport didn’t know he had driven onto the airfield even though he got arrested nearby.

In this new case, a police report shows the fence crash happened between 2:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. The driver told us it happened about 2:00 a.m. The police report makes no mention of when or how the fence breach was discovered by anyone at the airport.

Andrew Weston is not charged with any crime. The police report is simply titled “Damage To Property.”

Weston says he ultimately called police himself to report what happened a few hours after the incident. A report shows that’s how they identified him.

We noticed the city was quick to fix the fence, but officials didn’t immediately respond to I-TEAM questions.

We sent questions to the Hopkins Airport administration and City Hall. No response yet.