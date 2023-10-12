CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-Team has learned how much you’ll pay for a marketing firm to attract new Cleveland Police officers. And now we know what you’ll get for your money.

A contract shows that the City of Cleveland will spend nearly $50,000 of your tax money. But, a new campaign to attract recruits is still months away.

We’ve shown you, the Cleveland Police force is hundreds of officers short. For an entire year, the City said it would hire a marketing firm to get more people to apply to join the police force.

Now, the city has hired a firm called Little Jacket. So, we requested the contract.

The City agreed to pay LIttle Jacket $49,250. The company said it would do research and develop a recruitment campaign. But, the contract shows that could take 16 weeks.

Recently, the city agreed to higher pay and bonuses for police cadets. The Mayor’s Office said that, alone, has already led to a spike in the number of applicants.

However, those candidates still have to go through screening, months of training in the police academy and on-the-job training.