CLEVELAND (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a man investigators consider a serial robber, but they say they’ve stopped the crime spree.

Security video captured the man terrorizing places where you go everyday in Maple Heights, Garfield Heights and Cleveland. You can see a robber pulling a gun in a pizza shop, dollar stores and more.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said the robberies went on from September through November.

But now, a grand jury has indicted Charles Terrell.

The video shows he kept his face covered. But detectives tied together clues, including a car involved and distinctive gloves worn by the robber.

“You see, again, a small number of people committing a large number of crimes. There’s a lot of victims in this,” said Assistant County Prosecutor Ryan Bokoch. “There are 11 incidents, and there were many people in the stores. For these victims and the public, it’s important to know law enforcement was working these cases.”

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have a special unit to investigate crime sprees like this one.

A second suspect has also been indicted for taking part in a couple of the robberies.