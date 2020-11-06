I-TEAM: Airport workers frustrated with parking changes, worry about COVID-19 risk

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found a change coming next week left workers at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport outraged, especially with the COVID-19 outbreak raging.

Employees of airlines, along with other workers at Hopkins, just got a notice telling them they will have more traveling to do to get to work.

Starting next weekend, they’ll have to park a mile and a half away, pay more and take shuttle buses to the terminal.

Workers consider that an inconvenience and a health hazard due to COVID-19.

“We’re concerned about our health. There’s a global pandemic right now. We don’t want to be forced on to a shuttle bus,” said one airline employee.



“Coming in to work, there’s no way you’re going to be six feet away from the person in front of you or behind you,” said another.

The airport is taking away parking for workers, which is a short walk from the terminal.

They’ve been allowed to park there with air travel way down during the COVID-19 outbreak. But, business is now picking back up and holiday travel is coming. Multiple sources tell us the airport needs that parking area now used by employees.

Although, Friday afternoon, we found no shortage of parking spaces for travelers including rows and rows of empty spaces.

We’ve also learned workers could pay double or even more under the new parking arrangement with the airport trying to cover its costs.

The I-TEAM put in a request to talk to someone from the city or the airport about this on camera. City Hall did not make anyone available.

But, late Friday, a spokesperson sent an email with the following statement:

“We are moving employees who previously parked in the Riveredge lot back to their employee parking. During the shutdown when CLE didn’t have a lot of passengers, there was a lot of parking available on site so we moved the employees who parked in Riveredge temporarily to the on-site parking. Now that our passenger numbers are picking up, CLE needs those spots to accommodate our passengers. The shuttle service will follow transportation protocols that have been put in place. The cost of the lot will be determined by cost recovery, meaning we will take the cost to operate the lot and divide that between the number of people parking there. Adjustments will be made as more or fewer people park there. Employees have other options for parking including off-site parking and taking the RTA train.”

Still, workers we spoke with are not happy. One reacted with, “If you look at it, in the broad scheme of things, it’s not necessary.”

And another reacted with, “Find a space for the workers specifically on-site to park.”

Now, talk about air travel in Cleveland involves more than the passengers on the planes.

