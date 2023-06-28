CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team just did more digging into a Cleveland police evidence lot that looks like a junkyard, and that led to questions about the records of the evidence kept there.

Weeks ago, we exposed overgrown trees and rusted out cars at a Cleveland police evidence lot tied to major crimes.

We took a closer look. Now, records show many vehicles listed there have been there for so long, police could not even immediately tell us why they’re being held there.

Report numbers didn’t show up for a couple hundred cars listed there. Cleveland police say those reports had been filed with a computer system the department stopped using many years ago.

Police hold vehicles at that lot for evidence in cases such as a drunk driving crash with serious injuries, or a sex assault investigation or a deadly hit and run.

Earlier, we went to civil rights attorney Subodh Chandra and asked him about evidence held in those conditions at that lot while waiting for a case to be solved or heard in court.

“If the vehicles that are being held by the city are vital evidence, it could potentially be very serious for the city to not properly maintain that evidence,” Chandra said.

Records just released show over 700 vehicles in that lot. Police say that also includes motorcycles and pieces of cars being held.

As for the cars with no report numbers listed, police say they could dig up the old reports, but it would take some work.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland police union has called for action.

“If it’s that bad now, somebody better get on it because court cases could depend on it,” Union President Jeff Follmer said.

City hall has promised to fix, clean up and clear out the evidence lot, but the new records help show what’s hidden under the trees.