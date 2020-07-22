I-Team: 7-year-old Cleveland boy shot in the head; police searching for suspects

CLEVELAND (WJW) -The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after a child was shot Tuesday evening in the East 101 and Parkview area.
Police tell the FOX 8 I-Team around 9 P.M. officers responded to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for a 7- year-old male with a gunshot wound. The child was transported to the hospital by his parents with a head injury.
Police say they learned he had suffered a gunshot wound to his head possibly from a stray shot. The child remains hospitalized at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
