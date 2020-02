Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM's Carl Monday is sharing video that has never been viewed by the public before.

The video, captured 60 years ago, shows Cleveland's most notorious organized crime bosses from the 1960s and 70s gathered together for a cookout in the city's Little Italy neighborhood.

Carl Monday talks to some of the party attendees and reveals how this historic footage stayed hidden for so long.

You can watch extended video from the cookout below:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video