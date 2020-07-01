I-TEAM: 6 employees, 8 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court

*Watch our report above on the protest at the county jail for COVID-19 concerns.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Fox 8 I-TEAM has learned six staff members at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Couty and 8 juvenile inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over the course of the past week, several additional residents were tested for COVID-19 after presenting with symptoms of concerns,” a statement from the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court states. “Several of these Persons Under Investigation were found to be negative for COVID-19 and were cleared by medical staff. Unfortunately, a few additional residents tested positive for the virus. As of yesterday (June 30,2020), our count of infected residents is at eight (8). Please note that all eight (8) infected residents were on the same housing unit and they have been placed in the medical isolation unit.”

The statement adds that based on the previous guidance provided by the Cuyahoga County Department of Health, “all residents of the facility are to remain in provided ear-loop masks and unnecessary / non-emergency resident travel throughout the facility shall be halted. “

The court has begun the process of contact tracing to determine if any employees were potentially exposed to illness.

Healthcare providers will remain at the entrance of the court to take temperatures and provide a health screening of all individuals seeking admission to the facility in an effort to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The Detention Center remains in constant contact with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and medical staff from University Hospitals,” the release states. “The evolving situation at the Detention Center will be monitored continually throughout the coming days. Rest assured that we will share any updated information / medical guidance with staff as soon as such becomes available. We believe that the implementation of the above interventions will keep all of our staff and residents as safe as possible during these trying times.”