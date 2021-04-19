I-Team: $500,000 bond set for suspect in shooting outside Cedar Point Sports Center

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Bond was set at $500,000 for a Euclid man facing an attempted murder charge in connection with a shooting that took place outside of a youth basketball tournament.

Mario Lacy Sr. appeared in Sandusky Municipal Court Monday to face the charge. He entered a not guilty plea and is scheduled to return to court next week.

Police say Lacy is a youth basketball coach and was attending a tournament at the Cedar Point Sports Center Saturday.

“The victim was also attending the tournament,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “We don’t know what caused this argument. We are told an argument started inside the facility and it was carried outside to the parking lot.”

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said once the suspect and victim were outside, an altercation took place. Lacy is then accused of firing shots at the victim.

The victim was struck in the hip area and taken to the hospital. Police say the victim remained hospitalized Monday, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Lacy left the scene following the shooting. Police body camera video released to the Fox 8 I-Team shows an officer pulling over the vehicle Lacy was driving.

He told officers he had four children with him in the vehicle.

He was arrested a short time later.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

“This is very unusual for something like this to happen there,” Oliver said. “It’s a very nice facility and we haven’t had anything like this happen there in the past.”