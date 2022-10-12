CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man died Tuesday night, shortly after he’d been arrested by police and taken to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan said Cleveland police arrested a 33-year-old man, and he suffered a “sudden medical emergency” as officers brought him into the jail complex.

Madigan said EMS then took the man to MetroHealth Medical Center where he then died.

We’ve sent follow-up questions to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office and Cleveland Police.

The county said the suspect developed a medical issue before officers ever booked him into the jail. There’s no indication any force had been used during his arrest and encounter with officers.

We’ll update this story as we learn more on FOX 8 and FOX8.com.