I-TEAM: 2 teens sentenced for assault of Euclid teacher

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court magistrate sentenced two teenage girls to probation and community service after they were found guilty of assaulting a teacher.

The teens pleaded guilty to felonious assault and disorderly conduct earlier this month.

Euclid police say the two attacked Euclid High School Teacher Dianna Poe in October and punched her more than 20 times in the face.

Poe, who was in court for the hearing, told the magistrate she is still recovering from the attack and has not been able to return to work.

“The result of this unprovoked attack has been enormous and completely changed my life,” Poe said in court. “Before I was punched directly in my right eye, I had no time to react before that moment. I never looked at the two defendants, I didn’t speak to them, I don’t know them, they have never been in my classroom.”

Poe, who has been a teacher for more than 20 years, explained to the magistrate that she was trying to separate a student from a verbal argument when a mob of students followed her, and she got assaulted. She suffered several injuries and is still having trouble with her vision in one eye.

The prosecutor showed the magistrate video of the assault prior to sentencing.

“I was shocked by what I saw on the video,” said Magistrate Holly Welsh. “It wasn’t just a fight in school that got out of control. What I saw was Ms. Poe took a girl and tried to get her out of the mob and Ms. Poe was chased down and attacked.”

The two teenagers apologized.

They were ordered to have no contact with Poe.

