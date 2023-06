SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — Sandusky police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver told the FOX 8 I-Team that officers were called to the 1200 block of Cleveland Road at about 3:25 a.m. on Sunday for reports of gunshots.

The chief said two adult men were shot, one fatally. The second man was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.