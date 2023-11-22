MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police video released to the FOX 8 I-Team takes you inside an investigation into dogfighting.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors just filed an indictment with dozens of charges. We found dogs that were seized by investigators are now recovering.

Maple Heights police and the Maple Heights animal warden built a case in the 5600 block of Kenton Avenue.

They said they found 10 pit bulls, and some wore heavy chains and collars. Some dogs also wore chains with multiple padlocks around their necks. Some had injuries consistent with dogfighting.

Investigators said they found other dogs sick or malnourished.

So Cuyahoga County prosecutors just indicted Jari Tiller and Angelique Lykes. The indictment includes 27 charges: three for dogfighting, many for cruelty to animals, and more.

County prosecutors said the investigation began when people in the neighborhood started complaining about hearing dogs squealing, crying out, and fighting.

Police video shows, after investigators left the house on one visit, an officer said to the animal warden, “That’s not breeding. That’s dogfighting.”

The animal warden responded, “That’s what I said. That’s what all the neighbors have said.”

The I-Team went to the house for comment.

Police had been there multiple times, yet the people we met there acted surprised by the charges when we asked questions.

A woman could be heard saying, “What?” And, “Have you lost your mind?”

Since police carried out a search warrant, all of the dogs have been recovering at the Suburban Veterinary Clinic. That includes puppies seized in the case. One dog needs reconstructive surgery for facial injuries.

After the court case, the dogs should go up for adoption.

“From there, we’ve got trainers that are willing to come in and do therapy and training so that they’re not set up for failure when they go to their new home,” said the clinic’s Melissa Ramski.

For now, the focus remains on the lives of the dogs at their former home in Maple Heights.

Records show the suspects facing charges are due in court next month for their first chance to address the charges before a judge.