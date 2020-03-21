1  of  2
Breaking News
Now Hiring: Companies looking to fill job openings across Northeast Ohio List: Northeast Ohio coronavirus cancellations and closures
Watch Now
Fox 8 News Weekend Morning

I-TEAM: 19-year-old seriously injured in late-night wrong-way crash, EMS says

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Contact the I-Team
Data pix.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating yet another crash after a report of a wrong-way driver.

The latest one happened late Friday night on I-90 near W. 14th Street.

Cleveland EMS says an ambulance took a 19-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.

A witness at the scene tells the I-TEAM that a private ambulance took another person to the hospital.

The initial investigation revealed the crash involved a car and a pick-up truck.

North Coast Emergency Services helped block off multiple lanes of traffic as police, fire, and ambulance crews rescue people involved and investigated.

Just days ago a wrong-way crash turned deadly at I-480 and Jennings Freeway.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News