I-TEAM: 19-year-old seriously injured in late-night wrong-way crash, EMS says

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police are investigating yet another crash after a report of a wrong-way driver.

The latest one happened late Friday night on I-90 near W. 14th Street.

Cleveland EMS says an ambulance took a 19-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition.

A witness at the scene tells the I-TEAM that a private ambulance took another person to the hospital.

The initial investigation revealed the crash involved a car and a pick-up truck.

North Coast Emergency Services helped block off multiple lanes of traffic as police, fire, and ambulance crews rescue people involved and investigated.

Just days ago a wrong-way crash turned deadly at I-480 and Jennings Freeway.