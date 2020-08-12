I-Team: 10 people indicted in connection to downtown Cleveland riots and looting; photos released of those still wanted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned more suspects have been indicted for rioting and looting in downtown Cleveland on May 30.

The indictments charge 10 people between the ages of 18 and 38 for crimes committed on May 30.

The group getting hit with charges includes a woman investigators initially had trouble identifying who was caught on camera taking a baseball bat to the front windows of the Justice Center.

Several new indictments were filed by Cuyahoga County prosecutors Wednesday for cases taken before a grand jury.

Investigators believe the woman with the baseball bat that day was tied to several incidents involving vandalism and breaking and entering.

We also found one indictment against Kasin Lane.

The I-Team obtained Cleveland Police body camera video of an officer on bike patrol saying he had seen Lane use his bike to smash out a window downtown.

The video also shows an officer on the bike ride up behind Lane as Lane pedaled away.

The officer made a bike-to-bike traffic stop as he rolled alongside Lane and said, “Pull over.”

Lane denied smashing any windows.

Another case filed involves vandalism of a police car.

Several law enforcement vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

This comes as the I-Team has learned investigators are also asking for new help identifying suspects in many more incidents from that same day of rioting and looting which went on for several hours.

Big trouble developed after a large group had gathered for a peaceful protest against police use of force sparked by the death of George Floyd, a man who died in police custody in Minnesota.

The group then made its way down the block to the Justice Center. There, some demonstrators got into heated exchanges with police and sheriff’s deputies.

Officers started firing pepper spray and bean bags and canisters of smoke to disperse the crowd.

Eventually, rioters took over downtown causing millions of dollars in damage.

Some of those identified from the rampage have already been hit with federal charges, and the feds are also still working to identify more suspects.

































































































































































































































































































Wanted in connection with May 30 riots in Cleveland

Here is a full list of those indicted:

Teirrah Billups , 23, charged in four separate criminal incidents at the Justice Center, Yours Truly Restaurant and Geiger’s Clothing on Euclid Avenue, and Dollar General on East 12th Street. Investigators say she used a baseball bat to damage property and stole numerous items.

, 23, charged in four separate criminal incidents at the Justice Center, Yours Truly Restaurant and Geiger’s Clothing on Euclid Avenue, and Dollar General on East 12th Street. Investigators say she used a baseball bat to damage property and stole numerous items. She is charged with one count of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Vandalism, one count of Theft, two counts of Breaking And Entering, and two counts of Aggravated Riot.

Andre Decosta , 18, accused of using a dolly to damage a CDP vehicle on West 3rd Street and destroy cameras mounted on the Justice Center.

, 18, accused of using a dolly to damage a CDP vehicle on West 3rd Street and destroy cameras mounted on the Justice Center. He is charged with one count of Vandalism, one count of Disrupting Public Services, and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Brian Copley , 38, charged with breaking into Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street and stealing

, 38, charged with breaking into Karl’s Inn of the Barristers on West 3rd Street and stealing He is charged with one count of Breaking And Entering, one count of Theft, and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Kasin Lane , 21, investigators say he used his bike to break out a window of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse Square Office Building on West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue.

, 21, investigators say he used his bike to break out a window of the Cuyahoga County Courthouse Square Office Building on West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue. He is charged with one count of Vandalism, one count of Breaking And Entering, and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Justin Tulloch , 22, charged with damaging a CDP vehicle on Ontario Street in front of the Justice Center.

, 22, charged with damaging a CDP vehicle on Ontario Street in front of the Justice Center. He is charged with two counts of Vandalism and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Chandler Knesebeck , 18, accused of breaking into the Boost Mobile store located in Public Square.

, 18, accused of breaking into the Boost Mobile store located in Public Square. He is charged with one count of Breaking And Entering and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools.

Thomas Dimaria , 27, accused of stealing equipment from a CDP vehicle on Lakeside Avenue in front of the Justice Center.

, 27, accused of stealing equipment from a CDP vehicle on Lakeside Avenue in front of the Justice Center. He is charged with one count of Theft, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Aharon Schur , 33, charged with damaging a CDP vehicle near West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue, and using a claw hammer to damage a Justice Center security terminal located at the West 3rd entrance.

, 33, charged with damaging a CDP vehicle near West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue, and using a claw hammer to damage a Justice Center security terminal located at the West 3rd entrance. He is charged with two counts of Vandalism, one count of Criminal Damaging Or Endangering, and two counts of Aggravated Riot.

Tanis Quach , 31, charged with throwing a large piece of concrete through one of the Justice Center windows.

, 31, charged with throwing a large piece of concrete through one of the Justice Center windows. He is charged with two counts of Vandalism and one count of Aggravated Riot.

Jessica Allen , 21, accused of breaking into Winking Lizard on Huron Road, damaging computer equipment and registers, and stealing multiple items.

, 21, accused of breaking into Winking Lizard on Huron Road, damaging computer equipment and registers, and stealing multiple items. She is charged with one count of Breaking And Entering, one count of Vandalism, one count of Theft, and one count of Aggravated Riot.

These individuals will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.

