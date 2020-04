CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland police confirmed to the Fox 8 I-Team that one person is dead and one is at the hospital following a double shooting Saturday morning.

Police say the shooting happened near E. 71st Street and Clement Avenue.

A man was declared dead on scene and a 25-year-old woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. Her condition remains unknown at this time.

Police do not know a motive yet but homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.