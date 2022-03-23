CLEVELAND – The FOX 8 I-Team is talking with investigators leading a new push for clues in one of Cleveland’s most notorious unsolved murders, the attack on Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland.

The 53-year-old mother of four was stabbed 11 times as she was walked to her attorney’s office in downtown Cleveland. The murder happened March 24, 2013.

Nine years later, Aliza’s friends and family are still waiting for justice.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing to me to live through this and to know that your dearest friend was murdered,” said Jan Lash, Aliza’s friend. “There has been no justice for her and it’s been nine long years.”

In June, Cleveland police asked agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist with the case.

On Wednesday, an agent with BCI’s cold case unit says investigators are working on the case.



“We are collecting all the documentation and compiling it all together,” said BCI Special Agent Lindsay Mussel. “Once we have it all compiled, we will invite Cleveland to sit down and review this case with us.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says BCI’s cold case unit combines detective work and modern forensic techniques to help solve homicide cases.

Agents say they could also use your help.



“If there is something you think you have to offer, we want to hear it,” Mussel said. “You may have that piece of information and it just might be the little piece that we need.”

Individuals that may have information can submit a tip on an unsolved homicide or by calling BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

“I pray every day,” Lash said. “There is a murderer out there and they have never been brought to justice.”