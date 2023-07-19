CLEVELAND (WJW) – Just hours after being accused of aggravated robbery, Perrion Winfrey spoke to the Fox 8 I-Team, saying he is innocent.

He was released by the Browns Wednesday morning. He had this message for Browns fans.

“I’m not that person, don’t believe the media,” Winfrey said.

A woman told Cleveland police that Winfrey threatened her, saying he would “smack the —- outta you.”

The woman told officers the threat was made after she and a friend had words with Winfrey at a downtown hotel. A police report states the woman called Winfrey a name and he became upset.

The woman also told officers, Winfrey pulled up his shirt showing his firearm in his waistband. She said he lunged at her, “striking her left side of the neck with his arm” and pulled cell phones out of her hand.

The woman recorded part of the incident on her cell phone and posted the video to her social media account.

“I never pulled out a gun because I didn’t have a gun on me,” Winfrey told the I-Team. “I never touched her.”

Winfrey has not been charged with any crime. Detectives are continuing to investigate.

“Can’t even see me in the video,” Winfrey said. “All these accusations are false. The truth will come out.”