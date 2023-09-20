CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team was rolling as a man got rock star treatment when he learned he has finally been cleared of a murder after serving 35 years in prison.

“I never expected this,” Brooks said, as his attorney and friends pulled up in front of his home in a limousine.

Brooks went to prison in 1988 for a murder he says he never committed.

Brooks was convicted of the 1987 murder of Clinton Arnold. The murder happened in Cleveland’s Luke Easter park. Brooks was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

His attorneys said evidence was withheld from his defense counsel when the case went to trial. His conviction was overturned in April. He was released from prison in the spring and kept on house arrest.

On Tuesday, Cuyahoga County prosecutors filed a motion asking to have the case dismissed.

On Wednesday, his family, friends and attorneys helped him celebrate his freedom.

He and his son, Dwayne Brooks Jr., said they now want to help others that are wrongfully convicted.

Brooks said when he went to prison he was 22. At that time, he had dreams of becoming a professional boxer or rapper.

“I was pretty good,” Brooks said with a smile.

He never got to pursue those dreams. He gave us a sample of song that took 35 years to complete.

Brooks recited some of his song, “I couldn’t relate to nobody, I was all alone. I was trapped just like an ostrich, I tried to cut the pain, while they held me hostage.