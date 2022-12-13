ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – A 23-year-old man who confessed to committing a double homicide to dispatchers and to deputies will soon be in court to face murder and theft charges.

Clay Dockery waived his right to an extradition hearing in Ashtabula Monday and was expected to be back in Paulding County Tuesday, Ashtabula sheriff officials said.

Last week, Dockery called 911 after the car he was driving broke down in Orwell Township in Ashtabula County. The FOX 8 I-Team received the 911 call and the body camera video after making a public records request with the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

“I ran away from home,“ Dockery told the dispatcher. “I went to people that I knew, and I killed them.”

When deputies responded, Dockery told them he killed two people in Paulding County. Officials contacted the sheriff’s office in Paulding County and were told deputies there were on the scene of a double homicide.



A press release from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office states on December 8, the bodies of 81-year-old Bruce Williams and his 60-year-old wife, Celecitas Williams were found dead inside a barn on their property. Dockery is accused of killing them.

An Ashtabula sheriff’s deputy read Dockery his Miranda rights and he said he understood them.

The deputy then asked Dockery what happened. Dockery said he went to the victims’ house and waited.



“I killed them because they saw me,” Dockery told the deputy.



Dockery also said he was driving the victims’ car. He did not say why he drove to Ashtabula County, which is about 250 miles east of Paulding County.

Court records in Paulding County show Dockery was on 2-year probation and intervention in lieu of a conviction plan. He was placed on the plan earlier this year after he entered guilty pleas to charges of burglary and grand theft.



