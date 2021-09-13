‘I have a job to do;’ Cleveland officer being deployed overseas for several months

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Fox 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland policeman is getting ready to leave the streets of the city to go overseas with the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

Cleveland Police Officer Rayshawn Rahim, who also serves as the Cleveland Explorer Post Commander, recently found out he is being deployed.

He is leaving soon and is expected to be gone for about 6 to 8 months.

Rahim, who started on the force in 2014, says he loves his job as a Cleveland police officer and will miss everyone while he is gone.

He says he does not know exactly where he will be sent but is willing to do whatever he can to help.

“Am I apprehensive or nervous, no. I would say there is always the chance or a moment that may not work in your favor, just like being a police officer, but am going to let that stand in my way? Absolutely not. I have a job to do and I am going to do my job, to the best of my ability.”