GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows what police officers did in the frantic moments after a little girl was hit by a stray bullet.

The Garfield Heights police body camera video shows officers arriving on scene around 1 a.m. March 3 on Grand Division Street.

Shernisha Chaney is seen standing in the front yard, holding her young daughter, Nyairra Green.

Nyairra, who was 7 at the time of the shooting, was in bed when she was struck by a stray bullet. Police believe suspects were shooting outside of the house and one of the bullets struck the young girl.

“I was very, very worried,” Chaney told the I-Team. “The officers were amazing. I believe God sent them to me. The officers looked at her and said we are not waiting for EMS, we are taking her to the hospital now. I appreciate that so much and I love them for that. They made sure she got to the hospital quickly and got the medical help she needed.”

Chaney says she believes the actions by Officers Spencer Sabelli and Jack Pietraszkiewicz helped save her daughter’s life.

Her daughter is now home recovering but will lose her right eye due to the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter.

Garfield Heights police officers Brittany McCune and Eric Cornell say detectives are continuing to investigate and they need help from the public.

“Someone knows what happened and we need that information,” Cornell said.

McCune said people can call the Garfield Heights detective bureau or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County.

“If you have information on this case, please come forward,” McCune said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.