HUDSON (WJW) – Hudson City Council members will soon be selecting a new mayor.

City officials say 17 Hudson residents have applied for the post which pays about $3,300 annually.

The FOX 8 I-Team submitted a public record request to receive the applications.

Those applicants are Jeffrey Anzevino, Dave Basil, Matthew Bush, Michelle Ward Ciancio, Peter Frey, Brian Hetrick, Jacob Jackson, Michael Lutkus, Douglas Matthews, Joseph McMullin, Ronald Mori, Ronald Panaggio, Christopher Roumie, Brandon Robinson, Charles Robinson, Richard Smith and David Uehlein Jr.

The applicants want to fill the position vacated by former Mayor Craig Shubert. Shubert resigned last month, a week after he stated at a public meeting that ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

Councilwoman Nicole Kowalski stated on social media that she is concerned that Council President Chris Foster wants to limit who will be interviewed for the position.

Both Kowalski and Foster declined a request for an interview.

Former Hudson Councilman Hal DeSaussure says he believes all candidates should be interviewed.

“You should use a process that is totally open and that everyone who is applying gets interviewed,” said DeSaussure. “I don’t think it is unduly burdensome for council to interview everybody.”

Whoever is appointed as the new mayor will have to run for election in November.