CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland City Hall spent your tax dollars to hire an outside firm to spread the word about work being done by the mayor.

So, we investigated to find out what you got for your money.

Click on the website for Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and you see the 2022 Mayor’s Impact Report. It includes pictures, written text and video to show the mayor did a lot of really good things.

But, we discovered the city hired an outside company for that and paid $18,000.

The city mailed out copies, sent copies out by email and posted the report online.

We wondered why the mayor’s office had to hire an outside firm. The City of Cleveland has its own operation for printing and graphic design. The city also has its own TV production unit.

The mayor’s office says the print shop and city TV unit were “unable to fulfill the request.”

We shared this with Mary Keith, an activist from the Fairfax section of the city.

“You say you want to better the neighborhood? Better the neighborhood!” she said.

She believes $18,000 could be better spent in a city with so much violent crime, so many vacant buildings and more.

“My street alone, I’m telling you, I have so many dead trees,” she said. “We still got a lot of gunshots that’s going off around the corners and stuff like that. We need safety.”

In that report, the mayor refers to investing in safety. Yet, we’ve shown you police and EMS are so short-staffed, many people have a long wait when calling 911 for police or an ambulance.

The report also shows the mayor saying, “We are moving up and not backing down.” However, he didn’t talk to us for this story. So, moving up, not backing down and avoiding the I-Team.

City hall did issue the following statement:

“After the first year in office, it was important that we inform the residents about the work the administration is doing on their behalf. It’s imperative that we connect with all residents, including those who are not active on social media and do not have access to the internet or email. We understand the importance of making sure all residents feel connected to the work the administration is doing, and want to reach them through various channels including traditional methods.”

The mayor’s report actually first posted back in January. We quickly requested a copy of the bill. However, it took the city months to send us the record showing the cost.

We gave Mary Keith the final word.

“Every dollar’s important,” she said.