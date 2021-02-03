How much progress has your health department made administering COVID-19 vaccines?

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what’s actually happening with the COVID-19 vaccine going to your local health departments.

We did some digging with so many of you scrambling to find some place where you can get a shot. We spoke to Annie Murphy and her family.

“I’m 102. I’ll be a 103 in December. I’d rather get the vaccine, than be sick. We were calling all over and we just gave up,” Murphy said.

“Every morning, I just keep checking the lists and there never seems to be any vaccines available in this area,” her daughter Margaret said.

The I-Team requested the latest figures from the Ohio Department of Health. More than a month into the rollout, we asked for the number of doses of the vaccine given to local health departments and the number of shots given to people like you.

The state said the Medina County Health Department administered nearly 80 percent of its doses, while the Cleveland Department of Public Health just 42 percent, the Cuyahoga County Board of Health 60 percent and the Stark County Health Department 55 percent.

Looking for vaccine information? Try dialing 2-1-1. 📞☎️📲



Find a vaccine provider near you: https://t.co/QcbNAQNvI6 — Cuyahoga County (@CuyahogaCounty) February 3, 2021

#CityofCleveland residents 70 years old and up are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Want to be contacted when we have doses available, phone our call center 216-664-2222, Monday – Friday, 9a to 5p and leave your contact info. — Cleveland Department of Public Health (@CleDPH) February 2, 2021

“There’s a lot that goes into that number,” said Stark County Health Commissioner Kirk Norris.

He said his county’s percentage of shots administered looks lower because of doses set aside for people waiting to get a second shot. Plus, he said, the Stark County Health Department collected extra doses from other health agencies.

“We want to keep as much vaccine in Stark County as we can, so we’ll take that vaccine. We’ll move it to the front of our distribution list,” Norris said.

He also told us more than 3,600 doses are scheduled to be given out in appointments between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

Are you eligible to register for the COVID-19 vaccine? We are registering everyone in Phase 1B and are scheduling those 75+ and those that have a mental or intellectual disability AND a congenital and developmental disorder. Call 330.353.9010 or visit https://t.co/RTqMeY3XEa. pic.twitter.com/vvHGBzLNIF — Stark County Health Department (@health_stark) January 29, 2021

The state said Summit County Public Health used 72 percent of its vaccine. That health department said some doses have been set aside for upcoming vaccine clinics and many more clinics are scheduled.

The figures for the Lake County General Health District show about 60 percent of doses used. But the the health department also plans to use most of what it has right now at clinics already scheduled.

“We here in public health are committed to putting every resource we can into getting that vaccine out within the first 24 hours. And, no later than seven days,” said Lake County Health Commissioner Ron Graham.

We also reached out to the city of Cleveland As of late Wednesday afternoon, city hall had not responded.

Back to Murphy in Berea. She told us if she could get the vaccine today, she would. She lived through a world health crisis a century ago and now she wants the chance to make it through this one.