How did Cleveland snow plows do during this week’s storm? I-Team investigates

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team hit the streets investigating how the city of Cleveland plows did during this week’s big snow storm.

We also found many of you still having trouble getting through to city hall with questions or complaints about plowing.

Last month, Mayor Justin Bibb admitted the city had to do better at plowing. The snow that fell this week marked the first significant storm since the mayor spoke out.

We took a ride all over town with an I-Team camera. On many main streets, we found the pavement clear, but at late morning on Friday, we noticed East 9th downtown still covered with heavy slush.

It didn’t take long to find problems on side streets.

On Huntmere at East 156th, we saw a mail truck stuck in the middle of the street spinning tires in heavy snow. A resident had to help the mail carrier get out of that.

On West 101 near Madison, we also saw drivers spinning tires and struggling to get down the block.

Charles Weiss watched from his doorway and said, “People have been getting stuck left and right. Can’t get out of their driveways. Can’t do this, can’t do that.”

Yet, we also didn’t have to search and search to find plows still rolling.

Days ago, city hall told the I-Team that crews would carry out a new strategy for plowing. They would still hit the main roads first, but get to side streets more quickly.

In fact, just hours after the snow stopped falling in this storm, the city announced crews had started working on clearing side streets.

Back to where we saw the mail truck stuck in the snow, no plow had been there.

However, Oliver Sailey helped the mailman move on and told us he’s willing to give the mayor time to improve the plowing.



“Good intentions. Definitely worth giving him a chance. We’ve been listening to this for years,” he said.

Meanwhile, we found more trouble calling city hall for questions or complaints about plowing. It was a big problem last month during a storm. The Mayor later said 1,000 calls went unanswered.

Friday morning, we had trouble getting through to anyone. In one case, we waited on hold for 15 minutes before hanging up.

Councilman Mike Polensekl said he had trouble this time, too. He said he’d gotten calls from city residents who’d had trouble, as well.

Polensek said, “I was getting the orchestra music for twenty minutes.”

Polensek fired off a memo to the city administration demanding the problem get fixed so that you can get through.

The councilman added, “At least, they can talk to somebody and get some response for how long it will be before they see a plow on a residential street.”

The mayor’s office told FOX 8 the city had several people handling those calls yesterday. An answering service had four people handling the calls after hours.

Late Friday, we also learned some trash collection got delayed when garbage crews felt they could not safely get down some side streets.

So, trash collection was delayed by one day in wards 3,5,7,14 and 15.

Nonetheless, all of this will get a new spotlight on Monday. City council plans to hold a hearing on the snow plowing.