CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found how a group started getting paid $750 an hour with your money to oversee the Cleveland Department of Police.

Last week, we broke the news. The price for a federal monitoring group tripled. Now, we know why.

The Cleveland Police Monitoring Team had been getting paid $250 an hour. Now, a new firm hired to lead the team is getting paid at $750 an hour.

Cleveland police have been under watch since 2015 for training, policies and use of force.

The I-Team found, as of this year, the monitoring group had collected a total of $6.5 million. But, again, the cost per hour has tripled.

The I-Team sent questions to the mayor’s office and law department. We’re told city hall negotiated the $750 an hour with the new firm and the Feds. And, in so many words, the city believes it got a deal … telling us another firm wanted ”more’ money.

At a recent hearing, Cleveland Councilman Brian Kazy asked about the cost. New lead monitor Karl Racine, of Hogan Lovells, LLP, danced around it.

Councilman Kazy asked, “Are you billable at $250 an hour?”

Racine answered, “In my private practice, my billable rate is a lot higher than $250 an hour.”

Kazy followed with, “And, for the residents of the city of Cleveland?”

Racine responded with, “It’s not my billable rate. That’s for sure.”

Cleveland Police Union President Jeff Follmer believes the money could be better spent.

“I called this thing a money pit and a scam to the taxpayers,” he said. “Hire groups of people to go out to talk to some of these young kids to help stop some of this violence. We don’t need somebody watching us, anymore.”

We called the new lead monitor. His office said he needs permission from all parties involved to comment.

Cleveland Councilman Michael Polensek has also been asking questions about the new rate.

Some taxpayers we met reacted with, “Oh, that’s crazy, man.”

And, “‘Cause a $500 jump an hour. That’s a lot of money.”

The city says five members of the monitoring team will now be paid at the rate of $750 an hour. Others, still with the group from before, will still be paid $250 an hour.

It is unclear how long the monitoring will go on. However, city hall says the new firm has a track record of making sure police reform happens quickly so that oversight like this can come to an end.