How ambulances are handling coronavirus calls

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team captured video on Wednesday of a Cleveland EMS crew rushing a patient to the hospital after he showed symptoms similar to the coronavirus.

This comes just after Cleveland EMS put new policies and procedures in place for handling coronavirus patients.

An I-Team camera waited outside MetroHealth Medical Center. Multiple sources confirm that ambulance carried a patient with symptoms of that virus and the man had traveled to a part of the country where there have been other cases.

Cleveland EMS used an ambulance with the back area specially sealed where the patient is treated. Paramedics wore protective suits.

A second ambulance also responded to that same call.

All of this is part of new policies and procedures for Cleveland EMS surrounding these kinds of cases.

Those procedures involve screening 911 calls with extra questions, wearing protective gear, alerting a hospital to prepare to take in the patient and more. The policy even covers cleaning the ambulance after hauling a patient possibly infected with the coronavirus.

We reached out to a Cleveland EMS spokesperson, but as of Wednesday evening, we had not heard back.