EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Police are hoping to soon get a 14-year-old boy back to Ohio for questioning in the murder of a 71-year-old Euclid man.

Captain Mitch Houser says the boy was detained in Pennsylvania after a state trooper there stopped the car the teen was driving Saturday.

The trooper said the boy had a gun in the car and his “story was not making sense,” Houser said.

“The trooper was concerned and contacted us, asking for us to do a welfare check on the owner of the vehicle,” Houser said.

Police went to the home of Larry Anderson and found the elderly man had been shot and killed inside his house on E. 245th Street.

“I am heartbroken,” said Karen Gilbert, one of Anderson’s neighbors. “He had a landscaping business. He did a great job with his landscaping. He was always helping neighbors. Very nice man, I can’t believe it.”

“We offer our condolences to the family,” Houser said. “We are working to get answers for them and to get justice.”

Houser said the 14-year-old is from Columbus. Detectives do not know if the suspect knew the victim.