HOUSTON, Texas (WJW) – The Houston Texans Friday reached a settlement with 30 women who alleged sexual misconduct against Deshaun Watson.

Watson is now quarterback for the Cleveland Browns but was playing for the Houston Texans when the accusations were made.

The ruling does not have a direct impact on the remaining cases.

Four women still have lawsuits filed against Deshaun Watson. Attorney Tony Buzbee declined to tell the FOX 8 I-Team if there were any settlement talks in those cases.

The NFL has yet to reach a decision on what punishment, if any, he’ll face.

Buzbee released a statement on the ruling involving the Houston Texans.

“Today all of the women who have made, or intended to make, claims against the Houston Texans organization have resolved their claims. The terms of the settlements, to include the amounts paid each, are confidential. I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ alleged role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so. As has been previously reported, only one of the thirty women who made allegations against the Texans filed a formal lawsuit. That particular lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice as soon as the appropriate settlement paperwork is complete.

It takes an incredible amount of fortitude for a victim of sexual misconduct to come forward. It is even more difficult when the alleged wrongdoer is famous, rich or powerful. As I’ve said before, these cases started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman: Ashley Solis. Because of her willingness to speak out, soon others followed. I admire Ashley Solis and the other women who were courageous enough to make their voices heard. I hope their bravery serves as an example to others who have been subjected to similar conduct. Every story has a hero—in this story that hero is Ashley Solis and the other women who, despite the ridicule, criticism, and vitriol directed at them, endured.

The four filed cases against Deshaun Watson will continue. We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the meantime we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such.”

“What the Texans decided to do in their own self-interest is between them and Mr. Buzbee. It has no significance to Deshaun’s cases at all,” Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin told the I-Team.

The FOX 8 I-Team reached out to the Houston Texans.

We received a statement from the team owners Janice, Hannah and Cal McNair.

“We were shocked and deeply saddened when we first learned of the allegations against our then franchise quarterback in March 2021.

Although our organization did not have any knowledge of Deshaun Watson’s alleged misconduct, we have intentionally chosen to resolve this matter amicably. This is not an admission of any wrongdoing, but instead a clear stand against any form of sexual assault and misconduct.

We hope that today’s resolution will provide some form of closure to the parties involved, our fans and the Houston community at large. As an organization, we will now turn our focus to the future and doing what we can to ensure respect for all.”