CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a top official at Hopkins Airport punished for breaking a rule involving airport security.

Records show Assistant Commissioner Jeffery Gordon given a two-day unpaid suspension.

A city disciplinary letter shows the suspension grew out of what happened early last month. Gordon received punishment for allowing someone to follow him through a security door.

An airline employee reported Gordon “was observed using his badge to allow employee…to follow him through an access controlled door.”

The disciplinary letter shows that employee’s badge was not working.

Gordon called what happened an “honest mistake.”

“I didn’t want her to be stuck in the elevator. I apologize. I was honestly being a gentleman,” he said.

But, the disciplinary letter also shows, “the protocol is to call security,” and, “piggybacking is never allowed.”

We also requested security video of this case, yet just weeks after the case began, Hopkins Airport no longer has the video. So, we asked why.

The airport released the following statement:

“The incident involving Assistant Commissioner Gordon was reported and handled accordingly. The video of the incident was reviewed, and appropriate actions were set into motion. The appropriate actions were instituted consistent with similar infractions and without regard to position. No one intentionally deleted video from the system concerning this event. All videos are automatically removed from airport servers in accordance with the city’s retention schedule. This allows the city to provide continuous surveillance of the airport.”

We also left a message for Gordon seeking comment. We did not get a call back.